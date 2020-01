Music fans in Lichfield will be able to get some satisfaction at a show in the city.

The Counterfeit Stones will appear at the Garrick on 8th February.

A spokesperson said:

“Packed with big hits, retro fashion, vintage guitars and a huge dollop of Spinal Tap humour, it’s ‘satis-fiction’ guaranteed.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £25 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.