More than 30 traditional drinks will be served up at the 2020 Lichfield Winter Beer Festival.

The event takes place at the Lichfield Guildhall on 17th and 18th January.

There will also be live music on the opening night from Punch The Air, before Over and Out take to the stage the following evening.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Get rid of those post Christmas blues and enjoy more than 30 beers and ciders at this very popular festival. “Besides a wide choice of real ales from regional breweries, you can also enjoy the legendary pork pies.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Doors open at noon each day and admission is £2 before 6pm and £3 after. For ticket details visit www.lichfieldarts.org.uk or call 01543 262223.