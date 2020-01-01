Council bosses have warned the cost of care across Staffordshire is unsustainable with record levels of spending predicted this year.

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said 65% of the authority’s budget now went on care, despite falling funding from central government.

The council has already agreed a five-year plan to cut costs in a bid to help tackle the growing costs associated with supporting vulnerable residents – with £320million set aside for 2020.

But Cllr Atkins warned the current situation was now becoming unsustainable.

“As a county council, we have acted swiftly to manage the increasing pressures on our budget. “We have been honest with partners and communities about the challenges we face together and continue to work with them to find new and more affordable ways of supporting residents through greater use of digital technology and locally-based support. “Our call now is for the new Government to back the ambitions of well-run councils like Staffordshire by securing a long-term national solution to how we fund care, support children with special educational needs and disabilities and protect our local roads from further decline.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

To help balance the books the county council’s share of the council tax will rise by 3.95 percent, which includes the Government’s 2 percent levy to help towards the care bill.

Cllr Atkins said:

“With national Government funding continuing to fall, the council tax we all pay in Staffordshire has to work even harder to not only protect the most vulnerable, but also give everyone the best shot at living as healthy, rewarding and independent a life as possible. “As we enter 2020, I am not only hugely proud to be leader of this council, but also hugely optimistic about how much we can still achieve with partners and our communities for the benefit of Staffordshire families.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

The draft budget for 2020/21 will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s Cabinet on 8th January.