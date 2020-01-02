Chasetown FC suffered a New Year’s Day hangover as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Loughborough Dynamo.

The hosts started brightly and had two early chances.

Ryan Wynter tested goalkeeper Jason Alexander with a low shot and then George Cater had him reaching high to save.

But Dynamo took the lead after 26 minutes with their first chance.

A through ball was missed by the defender and Max Bardsley-Rowe saw his first shot saved but managed to net the rebound.

Liam Kirton forced a finger tip save from Alexander as Chasetown were a whisker away from levelling just before half time.

The home side had the better of the possession at the start of the second half, but neither side could register a serious attempt at goal in the first 25 minutes.

The Scholars huffed and puffed and in the 80th minute, Kirton’s cross to the far post found the head of Alex Curtis, but he looped it straight into the grateful hands of the Loughborough number one.

In injury time, Jack Langston whipped in a near post ball and Mike O’Reilly was agonisingly wide of a last gasp equaliser.

