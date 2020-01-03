An Armitage man has been charged in connection with a £280,000 fraud.

Sajid Mahmood, of Church Lane, Armitage, will appear before magistrates today (3rd January).

Five of the 49-year-old’s charges relate to fraud by false representation in Stafford where Mahmood is charged with falsely claiming cashback totalling £220,000 between April 2014 and March 2018.

He also faces two charges of fraud by false representation in Cannock and a further charge for the same offence in Walsall in 2013.

His co-accused, 39-year-old Ellen England, of Buckmaster Way, Rugeley is charged with entering into or being concerned in the acquisition/retention/control or use of criminal property between April 2014 and March 2019 on behalf of Mahmood in Cannock.