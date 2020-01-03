The big band sounds of the forties and fifties will be in town when the Lichfield Garrick welcomes the Nick Ross Orchestra.

The celebration of Glenn Miller and the Rat Pack era takes place on 19th January.

Featuring a full line-up of saxophones, trumpets, trombones and a rhythm section, the band will also welcome guest vocalist Sam Merrick.

A spokesperson said:

“Featuring numbers such as Moonlight Serenade, In the Mood, A String of Pearls, Little Brown Jug and American Patrol, memories of wartime and the blitz will no doubt be brought flooding back to life. “The music will span almost all the emotions of those difficult times – comradeship, doubt, fear, loss and, most significantly, the hope in love. “There have been times in history when composers and musicians seemed to be born to the occasion – none more so than the inimitable Glenn Miller who not only felt instinctively for the mood of the time but almost single-handedly created the spirit with which the public faced it. “The Nick Ross Orchestra use arrangements exactly as recorded in the great swing era, coupled with outstanding instrumental and vocal performances.” Nick Ross Orchestra spokesperson

For tickets, visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call 01543 412121.