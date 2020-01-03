Labour’s leader at Lichfield District Council has welcomed an independent councillor’s decision to join his party’s ranks.

Cllr Jeyan Anketell has confirmed his decision to become a member of the Labour party going forward.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the opposition group on the council, said the move would strengthen the party in Lichfield.

“Jeyan did stand as an independent in Stowe Ward and has given his reasons for joining Labour and I welcome his decision. “He will need to abide by Labour group decisions where needed but the strength of the scrutiny committees, brought in by the Labour Government, is that they are not whipped and members from all sides are able to argue on the merits of any particular issue. “I am confident that Cllr Anketell will do that and he has already pressed the Conservative Cabinet on their lack of action on the climate change emergency at the last council meeting. “He will strengthen our voice in Lichfield itself along with Colin Ball and Dave Robertson.” Cllr Steve Norman, Labour group leader at Lichfield District Council

Cllr Anketell had previously stood as a Liberal Democrat representative before standing as an independent at the local elections in May.

That vote saw him take third place in the Stowe ward vote, defeating former Conservative councillor Jon O’Hagan to a seat on the council.