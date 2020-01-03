The leader of Burntwood Town Council has been elected onto a national board.

The non-political group works to create a joined up approach to policy development.

Burntwood Town Council’s Leader, Councillor Sue Woodward, has just been elected onto the Values and Principles Board of the Co-operative Councils Information Network [CCIN].

Cllr Woodward said there would be opportunities to develop new ideas on community development and engagement through her role.