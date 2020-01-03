The leader of Burntwood Town Council has been elected onto a national board.
Cllr Sue Woodward will join the values and principles group of the Co-operative Councils Information Network [CCIN].
The non-political group works to create a joined up approach to policy development.
Burntwood Town Council’s Leader, Councillor Sue Woodward, has just been elected onto the Values and Principles Board of the Co-operative Councils Information Network [CCIN].
Cllr Woodward said there would be opportunities to develop new ideas on community development and engagement through her role.
“Both of these will strongly impact on the town council’s efforts to create a ‘Better Burntwood’.”Cllr Sue Woodward
Interesting position. Perhaps she can influence the behaviour of the Lichfield planning committee who after many of the committee voicing objections to planning permission for a development in Burntwood hurriedly voted in favour despite a lack of information from the planning department. What values and principles were on display that evening I wonder?
Leave a comment