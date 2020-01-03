Children in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to donate unwanted toys to those less fortunate.

The Entertainer, which has a store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre in Lichfield, is launching The Big Toy Rehoming campaign in partnership with The Salvation Army.

The scheme offers to give unwanted toys the chance to bring smiles to new faces.

A similar scheme in June saw 16,000 toys donated.

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer said:

“We are incredibly proud to announce the return of The Big Toy Rehoming campaign alongside The Salvation Army. “It has been especially brilliant to receive feedback from those both on the receiving end of donations and kind families donating, with words of encouragement and praise for the campaign. “Last year was a phenomenal success and we hope to continue to increase the number generous donations we receive for 2020, especially as families look to declutter their homes after Christmas and make room for their new toys and games.” Gary Grant, The Entertainer

“Such a worthwhile cause”

The campaign will run until 31st January.

Kirk Bradley, from The Salvation Army, said:

“Donations from the last Big Toy Rehoming campaign hugely helped in continuing to provide practical and emotional support for vulnerable people in the UK. “It’s such a worthwhile cause and we’re looking forward to the public joining in again as they declutter their homes after the festive season.” Kirk Bradley, The Salvation Army

Those looking to donate their toys don’t need to worry about including packaging, however all toys must have a CE label or marking for safety reasons.

For more details visit www.thetoyshop.com/bigtoyrehoming.