Staffordshire’s commissioner for police and fire admits his term has seen radical changes to both services.

Matthew Ellis is entering his final months in post after seven years in office.

He was initially appointed as Police and Crime Commissioner before taking on responsibility for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service as well.

And Mr Ellis admitted some decisions have been needed to cope with a changing political landscape.

“As Government funding has shrunk over recent years, efficiencies have been driven harder and harder. “Most recent, during the last year, are new collaborations between our fire and rescue service and police service which will see buildings shared as well as some support and admin services. “This will help to make sure that more of the money available can be spent by both services right at the front end keeping people and communities safer.” Matthew Ellis, Staffordshire Police and Fire Commissioner

“Tackling serious criminality head on”

Despite the need for “efficiencies”, the Commissioner said he had been able to help tackle changes in the fight against crime.