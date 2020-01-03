People in Lichfield and Burntwood can hand over their old Christmas cards to help support a local charity.

St Giles Hospice have teamed up with Smurfitt Kappa to help prevent their cards ending up in landfill.

The recycling company will turn cards handed over at St Giles Hospice shops across the region in reusable material and pay the charity the full value of the weight of card.

Sally Insley, corporate and community fundraising manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Recycling your Christmas cards for St Giles is a great way to make money for the hospice without spending money – and it’s a real benefit to the environment at the same time. “We’ve been running this fantastic scheme with our partnersSmurfitt Kappa since 1990 and thanks to their generosity and the support of our donors we have raised almost £50,000 to support the hospice’s vital work helping to care for local people and their families who are living with a potentially terminal illness.” “So please come along to a St Giles Hospice shop and drop off those Christmas cards you no longer want so we can turn them into funding that will make a real difference to the lives of local people when they need us most.” Sally Insley, St Giles Hospice

For further details of the Christmas cards recycling scheme contact the St Giles Hospice fundraising team at fundraising@stgileshospice.com or call 01543 432538.