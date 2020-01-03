Designer clothing and cash have been stolen from a Lichfield store by raiders on bicycles.

The Ministry of Design store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

Police say Armani clothing and money was taken by two masked offenders.

The duo are believed to have used a stone to smash the glass door. They were captured on CCTV five minutes later cycling past the Citizens Advice Bureau towards Station Street.

Anyone with information can contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23 of 2 Jan. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.