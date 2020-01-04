A public meeting has been called to discuss plans to remove an area of Burntwood from land designated as Green Belt.

Campaigners from Burntwood Action Group say the proposals for the farmland bordered by Coulter Lane, Nether Lane, Rugeley Road and Church Road would put the site “under threat” of development.

Representatives from Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council will be in attendance at the meeting on 10th January.

A spokesperson for Burntwood Action Group said:

“A large area of farmland is under threat from Lichfield District Council planners who are proposing to remove it from the Green Belt. “This is in addition to other areas of land around Burntwood, which are also being proposed as not important to the Green Belt. “To ensure residents are fully aware of the threat, we have organised this public meeting. Everyone is welcome to attend.” Burntwood Action Group spokesperson

Removing the land from Green Belt status would mean the land could be more easily developed for housing and other uses.

The meeting will be held at St Matthews Sports and Social Club, starting at 7.30pm.