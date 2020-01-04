Classic tale Jane Eyre is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The show, by Blackeyed Theatre, is in the city from 13th to 15th February.

The production tells the story of an orphan girl and her journey from a childhood of loneliness and cruelty to a life at Thornfield Hall and an unlikely relationship with the mysterious Mr Rochester.

A spokesperson added:

“Falling in love, she gradually uncovers a hidden past to the gloomy, forbidding Thornfield Hall, a terrible secret that forces her to make a heart-wrenching choice. “Captivating, brooding and intensely powerful, Jane Eyre is a moving and unforgettable portrayal of one woman’s quest for equality and freedom, and lives as one of the great triumphs of storytelling.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £20.50 and can be booked online or by calling 01543 412121.