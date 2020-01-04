An independent councillor who has joined Labour may have “betrayed” voters, a Conservative rival has claimed.

Cllr Jeyan Anketell stood in the Stowe ward at Lichfield District Council as an independent having previously contested seats as a Liberal Democrat.

However, he has now opted to join the Labour ranks.

But the decision was questioned by Conservative councillor Wai-Lee Ho.

The Highfield ward representative said voters may not be happy with the new Labour man’s decision.

“I wonder if Cllr Anketell would have won his seat if he stood as a Labour candidate in the local elections? “I fear he has betrayed his voters who wanted an independent representative.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Anketell was one of two independent councillors – alongside former Conservative councillor Joanne Grange – before his decision to switch to the Labour group.

Lichfield Live has approached Cllr Anketell for comment.