Note: This article contains images some readers may find distressing.

A street art piece featuring a dead rat in a bag has appeared in Lichfield.

The unusual addition was hung on fencing outside the former Bluebell House building in the city centre.

The bag containing a dead rat

The property – which is due to be demolished – had been adorned with artwork of its own, featuring a picture of a rat saying ‘Never saw me’.

But the clear bag, containing what appears to be a real dead rat, has similar writing with the message ‘Should of saw it coming’.

The bag is also tagged ‘Hers’ – the name of a street artist who claimed they defaced a Banksy piece in Birmingham over Christmas.