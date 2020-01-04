Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has accused Jeremy Corbyn of siding with the nation’s enemies.
Michael Fabricant’s comments come after the outgoing Labour leader responded to the US killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.
But the Conservative MP said there Labour leader had ignored the actions of Iran.
“When it comes to belligerence and making war directly or through proxies, Iran is the culprit.
“Iran fought against British soldiers and planted IEDs. It is Iran developing nuclear weapons and supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.
“For once, Jeremy, try not to side with our enemies.”Michael Fabricant MP