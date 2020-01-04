Lichfield City FC kicked off 2020 with a disappointing defeat against Heath Hayes.

Jay Hawkins’ men lost further ground on the Midland Football League Division One front-runners after suffering a second consecutive loss.

The home side had the better of the opening exchanges, with City failing to grab an early foothold.

But they began to see more of the action in the attacking third and thought they’d netted when Kienan Palmer’s strike cannoned off the bar to Matt Higgins who managed to hit the post with the rebound.

It was to prove a costly miss as Heath Hayes broke the deadlock courtesy of a Dean Williams goal.

The strike was to prove the difference between the two sides as Lichfield failed to find a leveller in the second half.

The result leaves City fourth in the table, 16 points adrift of leaders Leicester Road.