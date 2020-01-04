A man has died after a crash on the A5 in Lichfield.

The incident, involving a white Renault Clio and a HGV, happened in a lay-by on the eastbound carriageway near Muckley Corner.

A 21-year-old man died a the scene after the crash in the early hours of this morning (4th January).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Specialist officers are supporting his family at this difficult time. “An investigation is underway and officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen the white Clio prior to the collision to come forward. “Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have any dash-cam footage or any other information that may assist with the investigation.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident number 55 of 4 January. Alternatively, people can direct message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter.