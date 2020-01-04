Chasetown FC had a Ryan Wynter goal to thank for giving them all three points at Market Drayton Town.

The Scholars bounced back from a defeat on New Year’s Day to secure a crucial victory against another side struggling at the wrong end of the table.

An even opening quarter of the game saw an early penalty appeal for Chasetown as Wynter tumbled under a challenge inside the box.

Market Drayton were inches away from breaking the deadlock themselves when Lucas Green-Birch struck the outside of the post.

But it was Chasetown who took the lead in the 37th minute. A cross into the box was fumbled by Matt Ballard and Wynter fired into an empty net.

The Scholars should have doubled their lead when Jack Langston overhit a pass which would have put George Cater through.

The visitors started the second period on the front foot and within 30 seconds a low Cater shot was kicked clear by Ballard.

Wynter almost added his second when Bullard mishit a clearance leaving an open goal. The Chasetown man’s resulting effort was tipped onto the bar by the retreating keeper.

On the hour, Langston’s shot was saved by Bullard and then Cater dragged a low right footer just wide of the upright.

Market Drayton pushed for an equaliser without really forcing Curtis Pond into making a meaningful save.