Apprentice engineers are being given the opportunity to develop their skills with the Lichfield Waterworks Trust.
The group has launched a joint venture with Dudley Technical College.
The project will give students the chance to learn new skills while helping to renovate Grade II* listed Sandfields Pumping Station.
David Moore, chair of the Lichfield Waterworks Trust, said:
“This is a fantastic opportunity for the students and a great example of how our industrial heritage can offer educational opportunities for young people that will bring benefits and enjoyment to the whole community.”David Moore, Lichfield Waterworks Trust