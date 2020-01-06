Apprentice engineers are being given the opportunity to develop their skills with the Lichfield Waterworks Trust.

Sandfields Pumping Station

The group has launched a joint venture with Dudley Technical College.

The project will give students the chance to learn new skills while helping to renovate Grade II* listed Sandfields Pumping Station.

David Moore, chair of the Lichfield Waterworks Trust, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the students and a great example of how our industrial heritage can offer educational opportunities for young people that will bring benefits and enjoyment to the whole community.”

David Moore, Lichfield Waterworks Trust

