An award-winning Lichfield garden designer is showcasing plans for a space inspired by St Giles Hospice later this month.

Karen Tatlow has created a community garden which will be entered in next year’s RHS Malvern Show before it is then moved piece by piece to the hospice in Fisherwick Road, Whittington.

The garden, which will become a family space at the hospice, has already been fully designed and approved by St Giles.

Karen said:

“Everything has been designed with a purpose – not only is there wheelchair access, there is room to take a bed into the garden and still be able to accommodate family, friends and even pets. “The design was very much about creating a space where families or the hospice community could come together to spend time and to ‘make memories’ as well as being an oasis of calm if needed.” Karen Tatlow

“Hundreds of metal sunflowers”

Karen Tatlow (right) with Adam Whitehead and Dawn Hales from St Giles Hospice

Karen, who last year won three awards at the RHS Malvern Show, will launch the garden at a special event at St Giles Hospice on 23rd January.

“It will be a packed evening where people can find out how a show garden comes together, volunteer their time and find out how a financial pledge will help us create this wonderful garden. “It’s also a great opportunity for any businesses to come along and find out more about how they can get involved, from sponsoring the garden to donating goods and staff time to the build of the garden at the show or back at the hospice. “The sunflower is the emblem of the hospice movement and in recognition of this we are hoping to sell hundreds of metal sunflowers, which will create an art installation at the heart of the garden at the show. “After the show people will be able to collect them to put in their own garden, or leave at St Giles for the garden there. “These will be £20 each with half the proceeds going to St Giles and the rest to fund the building project.” Karen Tatlow

The garden will be built by MJL Garden Design and St Giles’ community engagement co-ordinator Jenni Fryer said the project was a great way of opening up the hospice to the wider public.

“People can often be fearful of coming into hospices, thinking there are going to be dark, sad places and this garden is a great way of showcasing to a huge audience what St Giles Hospice is all about. “It’s wonderful to think that so many people will see a different view of hospices at the show and when the garden comes back to the hospice at Whittington.“ Jenni Fryer, St Giles Hospice

Tickets for the launch can be booked online.