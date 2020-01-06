Campaigners say a new report into HS2 shows why the controversial project must be halted.

Lord Berkeley, the vice-chair of the Oakervee Review of the high speed rail project, has submitted his own independent report.

In it, he says that project costs are out of control and that the benefits for the scheme – which will see the line run through parts of Lichfield and surrounding villages – have been overstated.

Penny Gaines, chair of the Stop HS2 group, said the project needed to be axed before more damage was caused.

“The case for HS2 has always been poor, and is simply getting worse. “In the last six months the expected cost has nearly doubled, the timescale massively increased and the environmental damage from HS2 is becoming increasingly apparent. “It is time for this white elephant of a project to be cancelled as quickly as possible.” Penny Gaines, Stop HS2

In his review, Lord Berkeley said he had a number of concerns over the scheme.