Photographer David Noton will lift the lid on his career and artform at an event at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Hosted by Lichfield Camera Club, the Chasing the Light Roadshow takes place on 7th March.

A spokesperson said:

“This is no ordinary talk on photography. Using the latest high definition projection technology to stage a full scale show, David uses satellite imager to transport you on a trip of a lifetime. “There will be images, music and video sequences, anecdotes and, of course, David’s unique sense of humour.” Lichfield Camera Club

Tickets are £15. For more details on how to book visit the Lichfield Camera Club website.