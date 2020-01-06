Plans for eight new homes in Fradley have been recommended for approval despite objections from the local parish council.

Developers have submitted the application for land along Turnbull Road.

But the scheme was objected to by Fradley and Streethay Parish Council over a number issues, including overdevelopment of the site, impact on traffic and parking and the loss of trees and wildlife habitat.

However, an officer’s report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has called for the scheme to be given the green light.

“It is considered that the proposed new dwellings would relate well to the existing form of development in the area and would not detract from the character and appearance of the street scene or the surrounding area. “The parish council’s comments regarding increased traffic movements are noted, however these are considered by the Highways Authority to be negligible. “Additional road safety data and plans have been provided as part of the submission of the application which have been reviewed by the Staffordshire County Council highways team and have been found to be satisfactory. “Matters relating to ecology, trees and landscaping are also deemed to be acceptable as conditioned.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee

The application will be discussed at the planning committee meeting on 13th January.