The Lichfield Guildhall will play host to a charity beer and skittles night later this month.

The event takes place at 7pm on 24th January.

It is part of the annual fundraising efforts of the Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Deborah Baker, and the Sheriff of Lichfield, Dr Daryl Brown.

A spokesperson for Lichfield City Council said:

“All proceeds raised during the evening will be passed to St Giles Hospice, Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust and Lichfield Voluntary Transport for the Disabled.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and include a light buffet. To book call Lucy Clarke at Lichfield City Council on 01543 309852 or email lucy.clarke@lichfield.gov.uk.