A Lichfield charity is looking for a new home for Daisy the cat.

Potential pet owners are being asked to come forward by the Lichfield branch of Cats protection.

A spokesperson said:

“Daisy is very affectionate and loves cuddles. Daisy is shy and will need to be the only pet in a quiet home.” Lichfield Cats Protection

Anyone interested in finding out more about adopting Daisy or other cats can call 0345 371 2741 or email enquiries@lichfield.cats.org.uk.