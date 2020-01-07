Lichfield RUFC survived a late scare at Stourbridge to secure victory.

The first match of 2020 saw the Myrtle Greens looking to chase down leaders Dudley-Kingswinford at the top of the Midlands 1 West.

The visitors set their stall out early in the game when Richard Burton crossed the line after just nine minutes to score. Luke Massey added the conversion.

A slight lull in the game in scoring terms was broken after 25 minutes when Stourbridge kicked a penalty aftera Lichfield infringement at the breakdown.

But Lichfield replied just minutes later when Adam Spinner was slipped by Luke Massey to score. Massey added the extras.

Stourbridge added to their score with a converted try just before the break to take the teams in at half-time with the visitors up 14-10.

The second-half started much like the first with neither team able to dominate the play, so Lichfield shuffled the pack with youngster Ben Bourne coming on for his first team debut.

Shortly afterwards Chris Milner crossed for a converted try, which was replied by Stourbridge to make it 21-15.

The match would end on a controversial note for Stourbridge though as they crossed the line under the posts – only to have the try ruled out due to a forward pass.

Lichfield’s head coach Dan Hemingway said his side still have extra gears to find.

“The first game back after the Christmas break is always a tough one, so it was nice to get the four points. “Stourbridge has a good, young side out who defended well and played the game at a high pace on the artificial surface. “We should have executed better in the first half and feel we left three or four scores out there, but the rustiness of the break showed in our error count. “But all in all it was a good one to get past and we move into the next game and the next block of the season.’ Dan Hemingway, Lichfield RUFC head coach

Lichfield’s next fixture is a home encounter with Sutton Coldfield on 10th January.