Police have named a 21-year-old man who died in a crash on the A5 in Lichfield.

Callan Neil, from Walsall, was driving his white Renault Clio when it hit a HGV in a lay-by near to Wall Island at 2am on Saturday (4th December).

Officers are still appealing for any witness to come forward. Anyone with information can email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident number 55 of 4 January.