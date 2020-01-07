Television stars will come to the stage at the Garrick when Menopause the Musical 2 arrives in the city.

Cheryl Ferguson (Eastenders), Nicole Barber-Lane (Hollyoaks) and Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) will be joined by Eurovision star Nicki French for the show on 4th and 5th March.

Taglined Cruising Through Menopause, the production is the sequel to the smash hit original.

A spokesperson said:

“We fast-forward five years to catch up with the same four ladies as they set off on the high seas for tales of their lives, loves and losses.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £32.50 and can be booked online or by calling 01543 412121.