The next meeting of the Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe is taking place on 18th January.

Based at Curborough Community Centre from 2pm to 5pm, the event offers people the chance to give items a new lease of life or help others do the same.

A spokesperson said:

“Bring along all those bits and pieces that stopped working over the Christmas period – including Christmas lights – or your favourite item of clothing that needs mending, your computer, Apple Mac or phone if they are misbehaving, toys, lamps, garden tools for sharpening. “Get in touch if you are not sure whether to bring something and we can check with our volunteer repairers. “Crafters welcome too, to help others learn new skills or sit and chat with new friends.” Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe spokesperson

For more details email lichfieldshare@gmail.com.