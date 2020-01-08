Lichfield City FC returned to winning ways with two first half strikes at Stapenhill.

The opening goal came when Dan Sheppard headed home a Jordan Evans cross.

Jay Hawkins’ men doubled their advantage when Ryan Slinn’s ball into the box was cooly finished by Kienan Palmer.

Any hopes of a Stapenhill comeback were dashed in the second period when they were reduced to ten men after Ash Garner picked up a second yellow card.

The result sees City stay fourth in the Midland Football League, five points behind Brocton and Studley and 13 adrift of leaders Leicester Road.