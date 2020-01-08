Lichfield City FC returned to winning ways with two first half strikes at Stapenhill.

The opening goal came when Dan Sheppard headed home a Jordan Evans cross.

Jay Hawkins’ men doubled their advantage when Ryan Slinn’s ball into the box was cooly finished by Kienan Palmer.

Any hopes of a Stapenhill comeback were dashed in the second period when they were reduced to ten men after Ash Garner picked up a second yellow card.

The result sees City stay fourth in the Midland Football League, five points behind Brocton and Studley and 13 adrift of leaders Leicester Road.

Founder of LichfieldLive and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *