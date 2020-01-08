Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to a workshop to help them prepare for Brexit.

Lichfield District Council said the session on 20th January, presented by Staffordshire Chamber of Commerce, will offer advice on issues such as duties and tariffs, export documentation and customs procedures.

Councillor Iain Eadie, Cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said it was key that companies didn’t underestimate the implications of Brexit.

“Leaving the European Union will have a big impact on a significant number of businesses, particularly any that trade with countries in Europe. “Join Staffordshire Chamber of Commerce for a workshop on how to get your business ‘Brexit ready’. “It has been designed to help you learn about the potential implications and to gain an overview of trading across borders.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The Preparing Your Business for Brexit workshop will take place at District Council House on Frog Lane between 1pm and 4.30pm. Places are free but need to be booked by calling 01782 202222 or by emailing events@staffordshirechambers.co.uk.