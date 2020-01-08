Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP says the US had showed considerable restraint” before launching the attack which sparked fears of conflict in the Middle East.

The death of military commander Qasem Soleimani in an American strike, led to retaliatory attacks by Iran overnight on US bases in Iraq.

Mr Fabricant spoke in the House of Commons about the tensions between the United States and Iran before the latest escalation.

Michael Fabricant speaking on Iran in the House of Commons

Mr Fabricant – who has criticised Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s stance – said after the debate in Westminster that the Iranians had forced America to act.