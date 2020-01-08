Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP says the US had showed considerable restraint” before launching the attack which sparked fears of conflict in the Middle East.
The death of military commander Qasem Soleimani in an American strike, led to retaliatory attacks by Iran overnight on US bases in Iraq.
Mr Fabricant spoke in the House of Commons about the tensions between the United States and Iran before the latest escalation.
Mr Fabricant – who has criticised Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s stance – said after the debate in Westminster that the Iranians had forced America to act.
“I have been sickened by the anti-American bile and pro-Iranian propaganda spouted by Jeremy Corbyn and some other Labour MPs.
“The United States showed considerable restraint when since October last year there have been 14 separate attacks on the British and American compound in Baghdad by Iran and its proxies.
“General Soleimani who was one of the instigators of this has blood on his hands as he was one of those responsible for the murder of thousands of Iranians, Iraquis, Yemenites, Lebanese and Syrians.
“It is Iran’s regime that we should condemn – not the United States.”Michael Fabricant MP
Soleimani may be the baddest of the bad, daily may he stamp on kittens and worse, that doesn’t change the fact that unilateral action by the United States affects peace in the Middle East, it places Westerners in danger and Fabricant’s comment are typically naive.
