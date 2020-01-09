Audiences in Lichfield will be able to enjoy a bostin’ evening when a show returns to the Lichfield Garrick.

A Black Country Night Out 2020 will be at the city venue on 2nd April.

Comedy act Dandy, husband and wife Alan and Glynnis and comic Ollie Spencer will be on the bill for a night of laughs and music.

There will also be Black Country comedienne Dolly Allen serving up laughs, while George Formby renditions are delivered courtesy of Joe Thomas.

A spokesperson said:

“There is a also new band on the show but certainly not new to theatre audiences around the Midlands. “Viva – featuring multi-instrumental talent Keith Slater – have worked alongside Malcolm Stent many times on shows join the cast making this one of the most anticipated tours for years. “Don’t miss out this fabulous variety show.” Black Country Night Out spokesperson

Tickets are available by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the online box office.