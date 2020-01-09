Former telephone boxes are set to house defibrillators in Burntwood.
Proposals to adopt redundant booths in the Morley Road Shopping Centre, Oakdene Road and Fernleigh Avenue will be discussed at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee on 16th January.
A number of former BT locations have been repurposed to house the life-saving equipment across the country.
If the proposal is approved it would continue the growth in the number of defibrillators across the town.
Cllr Darren Ennis – who previously ran the London Marathon to raise money to purchase one of the devices – said:
“This is the second batch of phone boxes offered to Burntwood Town Council and again we have jumped at the chance.
“Sometimes its hard to find places to put defibrillators because the cabinets require power to make sure there is light and heat to prevent them becoming damaged in cold weather. A phone box gives all these features.
“We’ve already managed to take some on including the amazing red telephone box on Ogley Hay Road which we restored. It now looks amazing and offers a great life-saving facility to the local community.
“This new batch gives us chance to house more defibrillators in areas that are central to the community and local businesses.”Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council
Great idea. While you’re discussing phone boxes .Could you Try And Get Bus services in Hammerwich and surrounding areas
please SP
