Former telephone boxes are set to house defibrillators in Burntwood.

Proposals to adopt redundant booths in the Morley Road Shopping Centre, Oakdene Road and Fernleigh Avenue will be discussed at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee on 16th January.

A number of former BT locations have been repurposed to house the life-saving equipment across the country.

If the proposal is approved it would continue the growth in the number of defibrillators across the town.

Cllr Darren Ennis – who previously ran the London Marathon to raise money to purchase one of the devices – said: