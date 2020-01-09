Young Lichfield RUFC players have put their rugby skills to the test on the pitch at Leicester Tigers.

The group took on The Ultimate Big Boot challenge at Welford Road.

The activity saw them trying to catch rugby balls fired high in the sky during half-time of the game against Bristol Bears.

Lichfield’s youngsters took on a group from Newark, catching two balls while their opponents bagged five.

Jason Gwilt, who was with the Lichfield group, said: