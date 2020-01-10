Craftspeople are being invited to showcase their wares at the 2020 Burntwood Wakes.

The event takes place on 11th July and Burntwood Town Council is looking for stallholders.

As well as craft stalls, organisers are also hoping to create a food quarter on the day at the Burntwood Leisure Centre venue.

Councillor Darren Ennis said:

“The Wakes is Burntwood’s main festival of the year and we are constantly looking at ways of making it even better and still providing best value for our council tax payers. “Make a note in your diaries and here’s hoping for an even better event building on last year’s success.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

Each food pitch costs £50, while stalls are £10 for a 5m x 5m pitch. Stalls will need to bring gazebos, tables and chairs.

For more details on booking admin1@burntwood-tc.gov.uk or call 01543 677166.