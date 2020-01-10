Thousands of leaflets telling people in Lichfield when their bins would be collected have had to be reprinted.

Lichfield District Council said calendars sent to around 6,000 homes in the south of the city contained incorrect days.

The A4 sheets wrongly listed collection dates as Tuesday 22nd and Tuesday 29th January when it should have been Wednesday 22nd and Wednesday 29th January.

Cllr Andy Smith, acting Cabinet member for recycling and leisure, said the reprints had been ordered to avoid any confusion.

“Although it’s obviously regrettable that the mistake was made, we’re just pleased it was spotted in good time. “It would have cost us much more to go back to collect the bins if they were put out on the wrong day than it has done to replace the calendars. “The affected homes, which are in the south of Lichfield, should be receiving their replacement calendars soon and we ask that they go from these from now on and continue putting their bins out by 6.30am on a Wednesday.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

A council spokesperson confirmed the replacement calendars were in the process of being issued to all affected homes.