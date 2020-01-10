Mental health will be in the spotlight as a new show comes to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host Love (Watching Madness) on 23rd January.

The autobiographical one-woman show tells of Isabelle Kabban’s relationship with her mother, who has bipolar disorder.

A spokesperson said:

“Izzy’s mum isn’t very happy which means, a lot of the time, Izzy isn’t very happy. “Her best friend says she should probably talk to someone about it. So she does. “This is a fast-paced, poignant and painful celebration of mums, daughters and the strength of a child’s love in the face of tough odds. “A heart wrenching and hilarious autobiographical one woman show about the relentless journey of caring for someone who can’t always show that they care for you.” The Hub at St Mary’s spokesperson

Tickets are £12 and can be booked online. There will also be a Q&A after the performance.

The show is one of a two-part series on Mental Health at The Hub supported by the Samantha Maritza Trust.