Lichfield will host the city’s first ever timed Park Run next week.

A second trial event has taken place in Beacon Park, with the popular event to begin in the city on 18th January.

The free 5km run will start at 9am near to the play area and follow a route around the park.

A spokesperson said the event was designed for all abilities.

“We all run for our own enjoyment. Please come along and join in, whatever your pace.” Park Run UK spokesperson

For more details visit the Park Run UK website.