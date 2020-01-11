A Lichfield animal charity is searching for a new home for ‘The King’ of cats.

Four-year-old Elvis was taken in by the Lichfield branch of Cats Protection with a badly set jaw from an untreated injury.

Staff have arranged for him to receive treatment and he is now fully recovered and in need of a new permanent home.

“Elvis is a gorgeous and friendly boy who loves lots of fuss. “He will need time to settle in and get used to his new surroundings but once settled he will make a fantastic addition to the family. “Elvis is neutered, vaccinated and up to date with his flea and worm treatment.” Lichfield Cats Protection spokesperson

The appeal follows a similar one for Daisy the cat, which saw the charity receive a number of enquiries following the story being covered by Lichfield Live, leading to a family being identified as her new owners.

“Hopefully Elvis will find his new home as quickly as Daisy did.” Lichfield Cats Protection spokesperson

Anyone who can offer Elvis a home can call 0345 371 2741 or email enquiries@lichfield.cats.org.uk.

