A busy Friday night at Cooke Fields saw spectators treated to a six try rout of Sutton Coldfield by title-chasing Lichfield RUFC.

The Myrtle Greens entered the match eight points behind top of the table Dudley Kingswinford, but their try bonus points tally in the league ensured the Lichfield men stay in contention.

First-half tries from Kev Birt, Adam Spinner, Tom Taylor and Rich Burton gave Lichfield a comfortable cushion before half-time, which came after a lengthy delay for a Sutton player going down with a serious knee injury.

The score at the turnaround was 29-0, meaning the try bonus point was already secured.

The second period was a more conservative game, with much of the action around the halfway line with no team able to capitalise on runs, and spilled balls bringing the play to a halt a number of times.

Around half-an-hour in and Rich Burton would cross the line for his second, before Matt Goodall dived for the corner to take the points total to 40.

Sutton failed to get on the scoreboard, the closest they came was a penalty which pinged back off the upright.

Lichfield’s next match is away at Whitchurch on 18th January.