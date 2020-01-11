Lichfield City FC made it two wins in a row as they won 3-1 at Kirby Muxloe.

Jay Hawkins’ men followed up a midweek win at Stapenhill on the front foot in this encounter, Ryan Slinn seeing an early strike saved.

Tom Brown was next to go close for City before Adam Jenkins had to be alert at the other end to keep the scores level.

The breakthrough eventually came from the penalty spot, with Kienan Palmer slotting home from 12 yards to send Lichfield into the break ahead.

Slinn extended City’s advantage in the second half before Palmer was prevented from adding a third when the home keeper came out on top in a one-on-one encounter.

Kirby Muxloe pulled a goal back through Suleiman Nasoor to give them hope of getting back into the game.

City thought they’d eased the pressure when the ball found the net only for the offside flag to deny them.

Lichfield were awarded a second penalty of the game, but this time it was saved – but luckily for the visitors Luke Delaney was on hand to tuck home the rebound.