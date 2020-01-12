Chasetown FC narrowly missed out on point as they lost 1-0 to Kidsgrove Athletic.

The Scholars went close in an even opening when Jack Langston’s strike went just wide.

But Kidsgrove took the lead after 17 minutes. Anthony Malbon challenged for the ball with a defender and goalkeeper Curtis Pond, and it was defender James O’Reilly who got the decisive touch to send the ball into his own net.

Chasetown almost levelled immediately as a right footer from Levi Reid struck the outside of the post.

The visitors were saved by the frame of the goal for a second time as Langston saw his downward header strike the post.

All the attacks after the goal came from the hosts with Joe Brown seeing his low shot kicked away by goalkeeper Kieran Harrison.

It was almost an own goal that levelled the game for The Scholars as George Cater’s cross was narrowly turned wide by Kieran Coates.

Coates then cleared off the line as Chasetown did everything but score in the second half.