Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has written an open letter to the Queen suggesting that a Royal crisis could be averted with a new role for Prince Harry.

Michael Fabricant published his letter in The Sun as discussions are set to take place over the future of the Duke of Sussex after he confirmed plans to step back from Royal duties.

Prince Harry. Picture: DoD News

But despite the suggestion of crisis talks, the Conservative MP said the results of a poll where Canadians backed the Duke to become the country’s Governor General showed there was an opportunity for the Royal family.

Following the publication of the letter, Mr Fabricant said:

“Under the Canada Act of 1986, the request would have to come from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “But if both Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Harry let it be known privately that he would be willing to undertake this role, Canada might well make that request.” Michael Fabricant MP

In his letter, the Tory MP said such a move would be a “wonderful opportunity” for both the Royal family and the country more generally.

He added: