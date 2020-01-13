A Lichfield health club could be set to add a new swimming pool.

Lichfield Golf and Country Club is seeking planning permission for an extension to create the new facility.

The business wants to add “a children’s pool and vitality pool” in the new section of the building alongside the existing swimming provision.

A statement supporting the planning application said:

“The extension would significantly improve the offer at the club, providing improved facilities for existing members and helping to attract the family memberships which are vital to the long-term viability of golf and health and fitness clubs.” Lichfield Golf and Country Club planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.