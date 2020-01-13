Living with HIV will be explored on stage when a show comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

Activist Nathaniel Hall brings the production of First Time to the city theatre on 7th February.

The show won over the critics at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe with the show now embarking on a tour of venues across the UK.

The autobiographical show explores Nathan’s life with HIV+ after being diagnosed two weeks before his 17th birthday and just months after coming out as gay to his family.

He then went on to keep his HIV status from almost everyone for more than 14 years.

“I lived in secret, fear and self-loathing for 14 years, but denying my HIV status only helped to feed the narrative that living with it is something to be shameful of. “First Time marks a very public coming out as HIV+ through which I hope to inspire other people living with the virus to live more openly and break the cycle of stigma and shame.” Nathaniel Hall

Tickets for the show are £15 and can be booked online or by calling 01543 412121.