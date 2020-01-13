A Burntwood business which offers school transport for disabled children said “heartless” criminals have stolen a number of their minibuses.

Travelwood revealed on its Facebook page that three vehicles had been taken after five raiders broke into a compound.

One of the minibuses was recovered in Walsall, but two – with the number plates DL59 GME and YK09 UOV – are still missing.

The latest thefts follow a previous minibus with the registration AM59 NHH being taken from Shelley Road in Burntwood in the early hours of 11th January.

A statement on the company’s Facebook page said:

“This is a heartless crime as we transport disabled children to school.” Travelwood spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.