Owners and their four-legged friends are being invited to an event at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Paws for Remembrance Day on 9th February will see dogs taking a walk around the Alrewas site.

The event will also feature a Happy Hounds High Street to pick up presents for pooches, while the PDSA will also be offering free health checks.

The event runs from 9am to 3pm.

For more details, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.